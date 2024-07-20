As Malaika Arora returns from vacation, Arjun Kapoor shares a cryptic post amid breakup rumours

Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor still together? The question has become a social media mystery with cryptic posts sparking breakup rumours. On Friday, Arjun shared a message about navigating tough times. “Staying positive doesn’t mean things will turn out okay,” he wrote, “It’s knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.”
A few weeks earlier, Malaika too had shared a cryptic post stating, “When they say you can’t do it, do it twice and take pics.”
The couple, who started dating in 2018, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Previously, they shared mushy vacation pictures and birthday wishes. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son.
While their future remains unclear, Arjun is busy with upcoming projects like the remake of Meri Patni Ka Remake and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Only time will tell if their love story gets a sequel or ends with a cryptic social media chapter.
Fans are left guessing, but one thing’s for sure: social media is keeping a close eye on this Bollywood romance.