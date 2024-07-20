As Malaika Arora returns from vacation, Arjun Kapoor shares a cryptic post amid breakup rumours

Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor still together? The question has become a social media mystery with cryptic posts sparking breakup rumours. On Friday, Arjun shared a message about navigating tough times. “Staying positive doesn’t mean things will turn out okay,” he wrote, “It’s knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.”

A few weeks earlier, Malaika too had shared a cryptic post stating, “When they say you can’t do it, do it twice and take pics.”