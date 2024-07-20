Natasa Stankovic shares snippets from her life in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Following the recent announcement of her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, model actress Natasa Stankovic is embracing a new chapter in Serbia with their son Agastya. Taking to Instagram Stories, Natasa offered glimpses of her life back home.

On Friday, fitness and fun took centre stage for Natasa. She shared a photo of her trusty bicycle adorned with heart emojis, hinting at a love for the outdoors. A mirror selfie from the gym showcased her dedication to staying active.