Natasa Stankovic shares snippets from her life in Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Following the recent announcement of her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, model actress Natasa Stankovic is embracing a new chapter in Serbia with their son Agastya. Taking to Instagram Stories, Natasa offered glimpses of her life back home.
On Friday, fitness and fun took centre stage for Natasa. She shared a photo of her trusty bicycle adorned with heart emojis, hinting at a love for the outdoors. A mirror selfie from the gym showcased her dedication to staying active.
A short clip captured Natasa cycling through the streets, sunglasses perched on her head and a backpack slung over her shoulder. The rhythmic whir of the wheels and a wide smile on her face painted a picture of quiet enjoyment. Upbeat music provided the soundtrack to her journey, and the sun-drenched scenery added a touch of serenity.
Agastya’s playful spirit also stole the show. A heartwarming video showed him retrieving his ball from the mud, a testament to his adventurous nature. Beyond the idyllic snippets, Natasa shared a photo holding a massive 11-kilo melon, hinting at a taste of home.
The post comes just a day after the couple confirmed their separation via social media. “This was a tough decision for us to make,” their statement read, “given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”
While the future remains unwritten, Natasa’s social media snapshots offer a glimpse of resilience and a new beginning for her and Agastya.