Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce separation after 4 years of marriage

It’s curtains for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s love story. The cricketer and the model-actress confirmed their separation on Thursday evening, putting an end to months of swirling rumours.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a joint statement with Natasa, revealing their decision to “mutually part ways” after four years together. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” the statement read. They acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, highlighting the “joy, mutual respect and companionship” they shared during their journey as a couple and a family.

Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020, are parents to a son, Agastya. They emphasised their unwavering commitment to co-parenting, stating, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives.” The statement concluded with a heartfelt plea for privacy. “We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”