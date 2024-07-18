Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce separation after 4 years of marriage

It’s curtains for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s love story. The cricketer and the model-actress confirmed their separation on Thursday evening, putting an end to months of swirling rumours.
Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a joint statement with Natasa, revealing their decision to “mutually part ways” after four years together. “We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” the statement read. They acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, highlighting the “joy, mutual respect and companionship” they shared during their journey as a couple and a family.
Hardik and Natasa, who tied the knot in 2020, are parents to a son, Agastya. They emphasised their unwavering commitment to co-parenting, stating, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives.” The statement concluded with a heartfelt plea for privacy. “We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”
Whispers of trouble in paradise had been circulating for a while. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the disappearance of Pandya from Natasa’s Instagram handle and the deletion of their couple photos back in March. Her absence during the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup further fuelled speculation. Recently, Hardik's solo appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding added more weight to the rumours. Just hours before the official announcement, Natasa shared an Instagram story with the caption “Home Sweet Home,” hinting at a possible return to Serbia.