BTS’ Jimin to perform his new single ‘Who’ at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Get ready, ARMY! BTS’s Jimin is about to unleash his brand new single, Who, and he’s bringing the heat with a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!
Jimmy himself took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a playful video. We see Jimmy chilling on his set, sipping from a can labelled ‘Dr. Jimin’ while watching the teaser for Who. A photo of Jimin hangs on the wall, surrounded by Chimmy and TinyTAN merchandise. As the Who logo flickers on an LED display, it playfully transforms into Jimin! Jimmy lets out a surprised shout and races to the window, only to catch a glimpse of Jimin walking away on the Who music video set.
The caption reads, “Guess WHO?! @bts.bighitofficial's #Jimin is back for a special performance of Who Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #JiminOnFallon #FallonTonight.”
With the song set to drop on Friday and the performance slated for Monday, Jimin is giving fans a double dose of excitement. Fans were quick to express their joy on social media, with one user commenting, “The fact that BTS trusts Jimmy Fallon as their go-to host speaks volumes about his genuine respect for them.” Another wrote, “This is the best surprise! Jimin and the other members have been spoiling us before their military service.”
This special performance isn’t the only treat in store for ARMY. Jimin’s highly anticipated second solo album, Muse, drops on July 19. The seven-track album includes the fan favourite, Closer Than This, which was released in December 2023. For those wanting a deeper look into Jimin's world, be sure to tune in to his travel reality series Are You Sure on Disney+ premiering August 8. This eight-episode series, featuring Jimin and fellow BTS member Jungkook, promises an intimate look at their adventures across New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo.
With a new song, a Jimmy Fallon performance, and a travel reality show on the horizon, Jimin is ensuring fans have plenty to keep them entertained until his return from military service.