BTS’ Jimin to perform his new single ‘Who’ at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

With the song set to drop on Friday and the performance slated for Monday, Jimin is giving fans a double dose of excitement. Fans were quick to express their joy on social media, with one user commenting, “The fact that BTS trusts Jimmy Fallon as their go-to host speaks volumes about his genuine respect for them.” Another wrote, “This is the best surprise! Jimin and the other members have been spoiling us before their military service.”

This special performance isn’t the only treat in store for ARMY. Jimin’s highly anticipated second solo album, Muse, drops on July 19. The seven-track album includes the fan favourite, Closer Than This, which was released in December 2023. For those wanting a deeper look into Jimin's world, be sure to tune in to his travel reality series Are You Sure on Disney+ premiering August 8. This eight-episode series, featuring Jimin and fellow BTS member Jungkook, promises an intimate look at their adventures across New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo.

With a new song, a Jimmy Fallon performance, and a travel reality show on the horizon, Jimin is ensuring fans have plenty to keep them entertained until his return from military service.