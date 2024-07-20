Newly weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant perform Griha Pravesh at Jamnagar residence

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently celebrated a significant milestone with a traditional Griha Pravesh ceremony at their new residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, marked the griha pravesh event as a symbol of Radhika's entry into Anant's life and home.

After their spectacular wedding, Anant and Radhika flew to Jamnagar for further ceremonies. Jamnagar holds a special place in Anant's heart as it is the birthplace of his grandmother and the city where his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and father, Mukesh Ambani, began their business journeys. Anant expressed his joy at celebrating in a place so integral to his family's history, calling it his "dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi".

Upon their arrival, the newlyweds received a grand and heartfelt welcome, reflecting the city's significance to them. The Griha Pravesh ceremony was a key event, with Radhika performing the customary homecoming ritual for new brides in India. A viral video showed Radhika dipping her feet in red dye and walking on cloth to leave her footprints, symbolising her formal entry into the Ambani household. This ritual, vital in Indian wedding customs, signifies the bride's first step into her new home and her role in her husband's family.