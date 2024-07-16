Isha Ambani dazzles in an opulent Sabyasachi lehenga at Anant-Radhika’s post-wedding function

The centrepiece of the look was the exquisite lehenga skirt. A dreamlike vision in A-line form, it boasted a high-rise waist that flowed into a maximum flare, cascading gracefully to the floor. The true magic, however, lay in the details. Hand-embroidered roses, Resham work, and delicate leaf-shaped adornments transformed the skirt into a vibrant tapestry of flora. Statement-making beads, meticulously arranged to resemble fruits, added a touch of whimsical playfulness. Together, these elements brought a captivating garden to life on the fabric.

A breathtaking cropped blouse, meticulously crafted by Sabyasachi, complemented the whimsical skirt. Intricate floral embroidery, a combination of threadwork, sequins and precious pearls, adorned the bodice. A plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem added a touch of modern sophistication to the design. A delicate georgette dupatta embellished with tassels on her arms completed the look, creating a picture of ethereal beauty.