Isha Ambani dazzles in an opulent Sabyasachi lehenga at Anant-Radhika’s post-wedding function

Isha Ambani stole the show at her brother Anant Ambani’s wedding reception with a breathtaking, never-before-seen creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Teaming up with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha pushed the boundaries of bridal fashion with this couture masterpiece.
The centrepiece of the look was the exquisite lehenga skirt. A dreamlike vision in A-line form, it boasted a high-rise waist that flowed into a maximum flare, cascading gracefully to the floor. The true magic, however, lay in the details. Hand-embroidered roses, Resham work, and delicate leaf-shaped adornments transformed the skirt into a vibrant tapestry of flora. Statement-making beads, meticulously arranged to resemble fruits, added a touch of whimsical playfulness. Together, these elements brought a captivating garden to life on the fabric.
A breathtaking cropped blouse, meticulously crafted by Sabyasachi, complemented the whimsical skirt. Intricate floral embroidery, a combination of threadwork, sequins and precious pearls, adorned the bodice. A plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem added a touch of modern sophistication to the design. A delicate georgette dupatta embellished with tassels on her arms completed the look, creating a picture of ethereal beauty.
Isha’s accessories mirrored the opulence of the ensemble. Diamonds and pearls, sparkling in perfect harmony, adorned her ears, wrists, and neck. A luxurious layered necklace, a maang tikka, statement-making bangles, and massive diamond rings solidified her status as a fashion icon.
For the makeup, Isha opted for a glamorous look that accentuated her natural beauty. Darkened brows framed smoky eyes adorned with kohl, while caramel lips added a touch of warmth. Rouge on the cheeks, strategically placed highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the picture. Loose tresses parted in the centre cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless elegance.
While Isha's ensemble stole the show at the reception, Nita Ambani also made a stunning statement at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Day 2 of the festivities. Master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed a gorgeous blush pink ghagra choli set, a masterpiece that embodied grace and sophistication. The exquisite blouse featured the names of Nita’s children and grandchildren – Isha, Akash, Anant, Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda – hand-embroidered in Hindi text around colourful elephant motifs on the sheer back.
This personal touch, a testament to Nita’s love for her family, added a heartwarming layer to the already breathtaking design. Jhumkas, twinkling sequins, and precious stones, meticulously hand-embroidered by skilled artisans, further elevated the artistry of the piece.
The wedding festivities may have concluded, but the memories – and the captivating fashions – will undoubtedly linger for years to come.
Don't miss: