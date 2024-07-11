Nita Ambani's stunning red gharchola sari by Anuradha Vakil steals the show at Mata Ki Chowki ceremony

The countdown to the Ambani wedding is on, and Nita Ambani is setting the fashion bar high! As the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfold, Nita Ambani’s sartorial choices haven’t gone unnoticed. From custom-made masterpieces to elegant saris, she has captivated audiences with her impeccable taste.

Nita’s recent appearance at the Mata Ki Chowki ceremony was a masterclass in traditional elegance. She opted for a stunning red gharchola sari, handcrafted by the renowned designer Anuradha Vakil. The gharchola, a celebrated Gujarati weave, is known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours. Nita’s choice embraced the rich heritage of the sari, featuring a combination of deep red and gold hues. Exquisite bandhani and zari work added further depth and texture, creating a visual masterpiece. The intricate craftsmanship was further accentuated by a heavily jewelled blouse, exuding a sense of royalty.