Zaheer Iqbal opens up about father-in-law Shatrughan Sinha; says, ‘He’s incredibly genuine and chilled out’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding last month took Bollywood by storm. But the story behind their happily ever after is even more charming. In a recent interview, the couple revealed the sweet (and slightly nerve-wracking) details of their journey.

For Zaheer, popping the question to Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, was a moment etched in his memory. “I was a bundle of nerves,” he confessed. Their initial conversation, however, proved to be a disarming success. “We started talking about everything and became friends instantly,” Zaheer said, dispelling the image of a stern father-in-law. “Of course, I also gathered the courage to ask for Sonakshi's hand in marriage. He’s incredibly genuine and chilled out, one of the sweetest people I've met.”

Sonakshi, too, felt butterflies fluttering in her stomach when she first broached the topic with her father. “Weren’t you worried about my marriage?' I asked him playfully,” she shared. Her father’s response was a delightful surprise. “‘I already asked your mom to talk to you,’” he replied, further adding, “‘You’re both adults, if you both agree, who can stop you?’” Sonakshi added that her initial nervousness melted away, replaced by the warmth of her father’s support.

The couple’s first encounter, however, was a case of missed connections. “We were both present at Salman Khan’s birthday parties several times,” Zaheer disclosed, “but somehow our paths never crossed.” Finally, fate intervened at a get-together at Salman’s Galaxy apartment. “That was our first real interaction,” Zaheer said. Their true connection, however, blossomed on a more significant date – June 23, 2017. “There was a screening of Tubelightfollowed by an afterparty,” Zaheer shared, “and we ended up spending five hours just talking. Suddenly, we looked around and realized everyone else had left! That's when we knew there was something special between us.”

This serendipitous meeting not only marked the beginning of their love story but also became the chosen date for their intimate wedding. Sonakshi and Zaheer later went on to work together in the music video Blockbuster and the film Double XL, solidifying their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Their journey from nervous proposals to chance encounters proves that love, sometimes, works in mysterious ways.