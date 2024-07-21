Hina Khan’s knockout punch: Actress shares an inspiring workout video after breast cancer surgery

In a powerful display of resilience, actress Hina Khan, recently diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, shared an inspiring workout video on Instagram. The clip showcased Hina fiercely kickboxing alongside her trainer, defying limitations and inspiring fans.

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message. “Will it to win it, one step at a time,” Hina wrote. “This journey should be remembered for what I made off it...not the other way around.” She acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Good Days may be few, but make the most of them.” Her message extends beyond herself, offering support to others battling similar fights. “Know yourself, find your own way, and listen to your body.”