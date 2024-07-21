Janhvi Kapoor recovers from food poisoning, gets discharged from hospital

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalised earlier this week due to severe food poisoning, is back home and on the mend. According to reports her father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed the news, stating, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”

Sources suggest Janhvi’s family, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, were by her side throughout the ordeal.

The news of Janhvi’s hospitalisation came as a surprise to fans. A source close to the actress informed a media organisation that she was admitted to a South Mumbai hospital on Thursday after experiencing a ‘severe case of food poisoning.’