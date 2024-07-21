Janhvi Kapoor recovers from food poisoning, gets discharged from hospital

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalised earlier this week due to severe food poisoning, is back home and on the mend. According to reports her father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed the news, stating, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”
Sources suggest Janhvi’s family, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, were by her side throughout the ordeal.
The news of Janhvi’s hospitalisation came as a surprise to fans. A source close to the actress informed a media organisation that she was admitted to a South Mumbai hospital on Thursday after experiencing a ‘severe case of food poisoning.’
Despite battling weakness during her recovery, Janhvi was reportedly in good spirits. This comes after a busy period for the actress, who recently juggled wedding festivities and promotional activities for her upcoming film, Ulajh.
In Ulajh, Janhvi plays Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat caught in a dangerous international conspiracy. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a thrilling narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes diplomacy.
Fans can expect to see Janhvi back in action on August 2, when the movie hits the big screen. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, with a script penned by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh and dialogues by Atika Chauhan.