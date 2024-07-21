Madonna’s son David Banda embraces Independence, hustles for success; says, ‘It’s fun to be young’

Leaving the nest and building his wings, David Banda, Madonna’s 18-year-old son, recently opened up about his new life in an interview. Despite facing financial challenges, David maintains a positive outlook, embracing independence and chasing his dreams.

“I love it,” David said of his new life in a Bronx apartment, sharing his space with his girlfriend, Maria Atuesta. “I’m not on my own. I've got my girlfriend. But I love it.” Though his mother boasts a staggering net worth of USD 850 million, David is determined to make his way, teaching online guitar lessons to earn a living.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young,” he said in an Instagram Live.

Reality television provides a welcome escape for the young musician. “Reality TV is great because it allows people to forget about their day and enter a virtual world where you get to peer into other people's lives,” David revealed, confessing his fondness for shows like Love Island and Perfect Match.

David, adopted by Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie from Malawi in 2006, seems to have embarked on his independent journey recently. While the exact timeline is unclear, Madonna’s comment in July – “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children” – spoken during a health scare, suggests David may have already moved out by then.

This news comes amidst reports of David and Maria moving in together. The young couple seems to be a strong support system for each other as David navigates the challenges and rewards of independent living. While financial hurdles exist, David’s positive spirit and determination to succeed paint a picture of a young man ready to carve his path.