Nick Jonas celebrates 6th anniversary of wedding proposal to Priyanka Chopra with sweet throwback snap

Their love story began at the 2017 Met Gala, where fate brought them together as representatives for designer Ralph Lauren. Determined to make the proposal unforgettable, Nick reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany’s store in New York to select the perfect ring for Priyanka.

He then popped the question on her birthday during a romantic getaway to Crete, Greece. Their fairytale culminated in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world in January 2022, further solidifying their beautiful family. Nick’s sweet gesture sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, reminding everyone of their whirlwind romance and enduring love.