Salman Khan and Govinda share a hug at ‘Dharmaveer 2’ launch; fans say they are waiting for ‘Partner 2’

The 90s dream team reunited! Salman Khan and Govinda, the original Partners, brought back a wave of nostalgia at the trailer launch event for the upcoming film Dharmaveer 2. Their palpable excitement set the tone for a star-studded evening.

The event boasted a dazzling guest list, with actors Jeetendra, Boman Irani, and Marathi cinema legend Ashok Saraf gracing the occasion. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also added his presence to the celebrations.

Salman, ever the gracious, personally greeted every dignitary present. But it was his meeting with Govinda that truly stole the show. A quick dance move and a heartfelt hug rekindled their on-screen chemistry, leaving fans in a frenzy. Social media buzzed with comments like “Govinda got the best hug” and “We wait for partner” – a clear plea for a sequel to their iconic 2007 film.