Vicky Kaushal surprises audience at late night show for ‘Bad Newz’ at a Mumbai theatre

Vicky Kaushal is on a promotional roll for his latest film, Bad Newz, and this weekend he took it a step further by surprising a late-night audience in Mumbai. In a heartwarming video posted on his Instagram, Vicky is seen visiting a cinema hall playing the film on Saturday night. Dressed in a white kurta, he humbly folds his hands in gratitude to the audience who braved the heavy Mumbai downpour to catch the late show.

The viral end-credit song, Tauba Tauba, plays on screen, and Vicky joins in the fun, singing along with the enthusiastic crowd, who capture the moment on their phones.

Acknowledging the late hour, Vicky playfully tells the audience he should probably head out. But when requests for selfies pour in, he jokes he’d be happy to stay until 4 am to oblige everyone. A touching moment unfolds as a senior member of the audience asks for a picture. Vicky responds with a respectful hug and a warm smile before posing for the photo.