Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia embraces MMA and kickboxing for reality show preparation

But her training didn’t stop there. Ahluwalia's regime was comprehensive, including crossfit, strength training, and mobility exercises. These workouts were designed to build her strength, agility, and endurance, essential for the demanding stunts and challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Besides MMA, I did CrossFit, Strength Training, and Mobility exercises," she explained.

One of the critical lessons the actress learned during her preparation was the importance of recovery. "During the prep, I realised the importance of recovery even more. We often tend to not give our body enough of that, which can further be a hindrance. I understood that striking a balance is a must. So always listen to your body and make sure to step in for ice baths and massages timely."