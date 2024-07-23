Akshay Kumar embraces poetry on a leisure day, reflects on life’s struggles

The 56-year-old actor, with a career spanning over three decades, is a recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Shri. He debuted as a lead in the 1991 film Saugandh and gained fame with the 1992 action thriller Khiladi, directed by Abbas-Mustan and starring Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha, with notable roles by Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and Johnny Lever.

Over the years, Akshay has featured in numerous films, including Sainik, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dil To Pagal Hai, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Dhadkan, Awara Paagal Deewana, Khakee, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Housefull, and OMG – Oh My God!

Recently, he starred in Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara alongside Radhika Madan. Upcoming projects in Akshay’s lineup include Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.