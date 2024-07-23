Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid slay as ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ at the film’s premiere

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid turned heads at the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere with their bold and creative fashion choices. The longtime friends perfectly captured the essence of the iconic superheroes with their stunning red and mustard yellow ensembles.

Blake channelled her husband Ryan Reynolds’ character, Deadpool, in a striking Atelier Versace catsuit. The ruby red, off-shoulder number with intricate black lace details was a bold and stylish interpretation of the anti-hero’s signature look. She completed the ensemble with matching heels, a black ball and chain-inspired bag, and a high ponytail, leaving fans wondering if she might be the perfect choice for the role of Lady Deadpool.