Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid slay as ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ at the film’s premiere

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid turned heads at the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere with their bold and creative fashion choices. The longtime friends perfectly captured the essence of the iconic superheroes with their stunning red and mustard yellow ensembles.
Blake channelled her husband Ryan Reynolds’ character, Deadpool, in a striking Atelier Versace catsuit. The ruby red, off-shoulder number with intricate black lace details was a bold and stylish interpretation of the anti-hero’s signature look. She completed the ensemble with matching heels, a black ball and chain-inspired bag, and a high ponytail, leaving fans wondering if she might be the perfect choice for the role of Lady Deadpool.
Gigi, on the other hand, embodied the fierce spirit of Wolverine in a mustard yellow Miu Miu outfit. The cropped leather bandana top and matching low-rise pleated midi skirt were straight off the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Black accents, including pointed heels and a personalized Arcadie bag, complemented the look. To complete the Wolverine transformation, Hadid styled her bob into a tapered flick, mirroring the character's iconic hairstyle.
The duo’s fashion-forward choices sparked a conversation about method dressing, proving that even red-carpet events can be a canvas for creative expression.