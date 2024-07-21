Kim, Khole Kardashian’s stylist reveals that Aishwarya Rai was the inspiration behind their outfits at Anant-Radhika wedding

The recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant turned into a global fashion event, and the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, stole the show with their stunning Indian ensembles. But the secret behind their captivating looks wasn’t just high fashion; it was a touch of Bollywood royalty.
Kim’s stylist, Dani Levi, recently took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind the sisters’ dazzling outfits. In a video showcasing the initial sketches and final execution of the looks, Levi unveiled their muse: the iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
“My main muse for this project (Kim K and Khloe's Ambani wedding looks) was Aishwarya Rai, one of the most elegant, exotic, iconic women in the world,” she said.
The video featured glimpses of Aishwarya’s breathtaking costumes from films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodhaa Akbar, highlighting the influence on Kim and Khloe’s attire. Levi even showered praise on Manish Malhotra, the ‘God of Bollywood’ fashion designer who created many of Aishwarya’s memorable outfits.
‘The dress code was Indian traditional,’ Levi explained in the video, “so we wanted to pay respect to the culture while adding a touch of Kim and Khloe’s personal style.” This fusion of tradition and Hollywood flair resonated with fans online.
Photos from the reception went viral, with one capturing Kim posing Aishwarya. Another showed Kim posing alongside Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya. Kim even posted a selfie with the Bollywood superstar, calling her ‘Queen’. .
For the wedding, Kim donned a breathtaking red lehenga adorned with sparkling embellishments. The strappy choli and figure-hugging skirt accentuated her curves, while the sleek dupatta added a touch of elegance. Diamonds adorned her neck and head, while soft makeup and flowing hair completed the regal look.
Khloe, on the other hand, opted for a glamorous beige-toned ensemble. The sequined ethnic wear featured a strapless blouse with hand gloves, paired with a mermaid-style lehenga that cascaded down her figure. Layered diamond pieces, a statement maang teeka, and a potli bag completed her sophisticated desi look.
However, Levi's video, which has garnered over five lakh views and nearly 26,000 likes, has also sparked criticism. Many felt Kim’s outfit didn't quite capture the essence of Indian fashion, while others took particular offence to Levi's description of Aishwarya as ‘exotic.’ Social media users slammed the term as outdated and disrespectful.