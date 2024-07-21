Kim, Khole Kardashian’s stylist reveals that Aishwarya Rai was the inspiration behind their outfits at Anant-Radhika wedding

The recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant turned into a global fashion event, and the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, stole the show with their stunning Indian ensembles. But the secret behind their captivating looks wasn’t just high fashion; it was a touch of Bollywood royalty.

Kim’s stylist, Dani Levi, recently took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind the sisters’ dazzling outfits. In a video showcasing the initial sketches and final execution of the looks, Levi unveiled their muse: the iconic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“My main muse for this project (Kim K and Khloe's Ambani wedding looks) was Aishwarya Rai, one of the most elegant, exotic, iconic women in the world,” she said.

The video featured glimpses of Aishwarya’s breathtaking costumes from films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodhaa Akbar, highlighting the influence on Kim and Khloe’s attire. Levi even showered praise on Manish Malhotra, the ‘God of Bollywood’ fashion designer who created many of Aishwarya’s memorable outfits.

‘The dress code was Indian traditional,’ Levi explained in the video, “so we wanted to pay respect to the culture while adding a touch of Kim and Khloe’s personal style.” This fusion of tradition and Hollywood flair resonated with fans online.