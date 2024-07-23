Ananya Panday brings home a luxury SUV worth INR 3.38 crore

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in a cameo in Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has been creating headlines for purchasing a brand new addition to her car collection.

The actress who is known to have a penchant for lavish drives was spotted stepping out of her brand new Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 in Mumbai on Monday. The white-coloured luxury SUV was adorned with a floral garland on the front and is reported to have cost around INR 3.38 crores.

The number plate of the actress' brand new ride has captured the public's interest. The number ends with 3000, which is usually allotted upon special request, which has left people wondering about its significance. Some assume it to be her birth date, October 30, while others hint at it being a nod to the Marvel Universe (I Love You 3000).

Ananya’s personal life has been generating quite a buzz recently with her rumoured breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and speculations about a budding romance with cricketer Hardik Pandya, post a viral video of the duo dancing at Anant Ambani’s baraat.

In her upcoming projects, she will be seen playing the role of a billionaire fashionista in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae. The series is set to release on September 6. Apart from it, she also has other projects like Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, lined up.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)