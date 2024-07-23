Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya visit a theme park, share cute pics of their fun day out

Natasa Stankovic, recently separated from cricketer Hardik Pandya, seems to be finding solace in the company of her son, Agastya. She shared heartwarming glimpses of their day out at a theme park on Instagram, just days after announcing their separation.

In one of the stories, a selfie featuring Natasa and Agastya captured the essence of their bond. ‘Heart full of joy,’ she captioned the image, where she’s seen cradling her son, who gazes curiously at the surroundings. Other pictures showcased Agastya’s fascination with dinosaur models, painting a picture of a fun-filled day.