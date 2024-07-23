Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya visit a theme park, share cute pics of their fun day out

Natasa Stankovic, recently separated from cricketer Hardik Pandya, seems to be finding solace in the company of her son, Agastya. She shared heartwarming glimpses of their day out at a theme park on Instagram, just days after announcing their separation.
In one of the stories, a selfie featuring Natasa and Agastya captured the essence of their bond. ‘Heart full of joy,’ she captioned the image, where she’s seen cradling her son, who gazes curiously at the surroundings. Other pictures showcased Agastya’s fascination with dinosaur models, painting a picture of a fun-filled day.
The cheerful outing comes shortly after Natasa and Hardik issued a joint statement announcing their separation. The couple emphasised their commitment to co-parenting Agastya, stating, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”
Natasa and Hardik’s relationship has been a public affair since their engagement in 2020 and subsequent marriage. They welcomed their son Agastya in the same year. However, speculation about their separation began earlier this year when Natasa dropped the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.
While the couple navigates this challenging phase, their primary focus remains on their son’s well-being. Natasa's recent outing with Agastya is a testament to her strength and determination to provide a loving and nurturing environment for their child.