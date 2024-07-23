Guns N’ Roses’ Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, passes away aged 25

Iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has been plunged into grief following the untimely death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The tragic news forced the cancellation of several dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Slash shared the devastating news. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

Describing her as a brilliantly gifted artist and a person of wonderful charm, he added, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”