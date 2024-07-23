Guns N’ Roses’ Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, passes away aged 25

Iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has been plunged into grief following the untimely death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The tragic news forced the cancellation of several dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour.
In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Slash shared the devastating news. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”
Describing her as a brilliantly gifted artist and a person of wonderful charm, he added, “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”
Sympathy and support have poured in from many friends in high places. Susan McKagan, wife of GNR’s Duff, offered heartfelt feelings. “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much (sic).” Violet Grohl touched upon the family’s sorrow, “My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn(sic).”
Just hours before the heartbreaking news broke, the 58-year-old rock star had to cancel several upcoming gigs. A statement released on social media read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase.”