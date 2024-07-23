Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: Top 5 performances by the ‘Harry Potter’ actor

Daniel Radcliffe, a name synonymous with magic, turns 35 today. The young actor who once wielded a wand as the beloved Harry Potter has since carved out a diverse career, showing his versatility across film and stage. Here, we explore his top five performances both on screen and on stage:
No list of Daniel’s best performances would be complete without mentioning his iconic role as Harry Potter. Spanning eight films over a decade, Radcliffe's portrayal of the boy who lived is nothing short of legendary. From his innocent beginnings in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to his heroic finale in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Radcliffe’s growth mirrored Harry’s own journey.
Daniel’s stage debut in Equus was a bold departure from his wizarding world fame. Playing Alan Strang, a disturbed young man with a pathological fascination with horses, he shattered his child-star image. Radcliffe’s raw and intense performance earned critical acclaim. Tackling complex themes of sexuality, religion, and mental illness, Daniel's portrayal was both courageous and compelling, proving his mettle as a serious actor.
In the surreal dark comedy Swiss Army Man, Radcliffe took on the unconventional role of Manny, a flatulent corpse with unusual abilities. The film, directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, is a bizarre exploration of loneliness and friendship. Radcliffe's physicality and commitment to the role were astonishing, turning what could have been a one-note joke into a deeply moving performance.
Radcliffe’s foray into musical theatre with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying showcased another dimension of his talent. Playing the ambitious and charming J. Pierrepont Finch, Radcliffe proved he could sing, dance, and command the stage with his charisma. His performance in this Broadway revival was praised for its energy and humour, earning him a nomination for the prestigious Drama Desk Award.
In Kill Your Darlings, Radcliffe portrayed the young poet Allen Ginsberg in a biographical drama that delves into the early days of the Beat Generation. The film explores the tumultuous events surrounding a murder that brought together some of America’s most influential writers. Radcliffe’s nuanced performance captured Ginsberg’s curiosity, vulnerability, and sexual identity. His transformation into the iconic literary figure was both convincing and captivating, solidifying his reputation as a talented artiste.