Happy Birthday, Suriya: Top 5 must-watch films featuring the ‘Kanguva’ actor

This legal drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is based on a legal case fought by Justice Chandru, involding a tribal couple from the Irular community. Suriya essays the role of Justice Chandru, who fights for the marginalised. The film revolves around police bias and state violence. Jai Bhim went on to become one of the most acclaimed films of the actor, earning him accolades.

