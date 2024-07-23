Happy Birthday, Suriya: Top 5 must-watch films featuring the ‘Kanguva’ actor

Suriya, one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Tamil cinema, with a career spanning over two decades, is known for his memorable performances that have earned him a dedicated fan base. On his birthday, here’s a look at five must-watch films that showcase his talent and versatility.
The film, directed by Gautham Menon, follows Anbuselvan (Suriya), a dedicated and fearless officer in the Chennai Police Department's Crime Branch, who relentlessly combats organised crime. His professional success attracts the wrath of a vengeful gangster, Pandya (Jeevan). Amidst the chaos, Anbuselvan falls in love with Maya (Jyothika), a school teacher. Their love story is threatened as Pandya escapes custody and targets Anbuselvan and his loved ones, leading to a series of intense confrontations.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini is a psychological thriller that catapulted Suriya to pan-Indian fame. Suriya plays Sanjay Ramasamy, a businessman suffering from short-term memory loss, on a quest to avenge his girlfriend's murder. His portrayal of a man battling memory loss while seeking justice is both moving and compelling, showcasing his ability to handle complex characters.
Directed by Gautham Menon, Suriya plays dual roles as both the father and the son, delivering a heartfelt performance that spans different stages of life. The film is a testament to Suriya's range as an actor, as he effortlessly transitions between the energetic young man and the wise, loving father. His performance in this film earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, solidifying his status as a top-tier actor in the industry.
Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Suriya plays Nedumaaran Rajangam, a man with a dream to make air travel affordable for everyone. His portrayal of a determined and passionate entrepreneur striving against all odds is both inspiring and heartfelt. The film earned him numerous awards and nominations.
This legal drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is based on a legal case fought by Justice Chandru, involding a tribal couple from the Irular community. Suriya essays the role of Justice Chandru, who fights for the marginalised. The film revolves around police bias and state violence. Jai Bhim went on to become one of the most acclaimed films of the actor, earning him accolades.
