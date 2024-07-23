Makers release a new intense promo for ‘Suriya 44’ on the actor’s 49th birthday

On his 49th birthday, Suriya received a special gift from filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj: a glimpse into their upcoming action film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. The new promo, released on Tuesday, introduces Suriya as ‘The One,’ a menacing gangster surrounded by his loyal gang.

The 1-minute-37-second clip, set against a backdrop of “somewhere in the sea” and a mysterious “Royal Estate,” showcases Suriya’s intense character. With blood smeared on his face and a cigarette hanging from his lips, he exudes a raw, commanding presence.