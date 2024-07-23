Makers release a new intense promo for ‘Suriya 44’ on the actor’s 49th birthday

On his 49th birthday, Suriya received a special gift from filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj: a glimpse into their upcoming action film, tentatively titled Suriya 44. The new promo, released on Tuesday, introduces Suriya as ‘The One,’ a menacing gangster surrounded by his loyal gang.
The 1-minute-37-second clip, set against a backdrop of “somewhere in the sea” and a mysterious “Royal Estate,” showcases Suriya’s intense character. With blood smeared on his face and a cigarette hanging from his lips, he exudes a raw, commanding presence.
The promo has sent fans into a frenzy, with comments like “Blockbuster loading” flooding social media. The anticipation for the film is palpable, with many expressing their excitement and birthday wishes to Suriya.
The makers of the film, 2D Entertainment, joined in the celebrations with a tweet. “An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for Love Laughter War and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE... wishes from team Suriya 44,” they wrote.
The film, which began shooting in June, has already wrapped its first schedule in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead opposite Suriya, shared her excitement about the project on social media.
The upcoming film promises to be a high-octane action thriller, with Suriya’s powerful portrayal of a gangster at its core. The film also stars Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in key roles.