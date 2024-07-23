Kalki cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic: Indian cinema is bridging the gap with Hollywood

Kalki 2898 AD held several worlds into itself—from the ruins of Kashi, the extravagant lifestyle of the Complex, the labs that hundreds of women were held in, to the rebel city of Shambala, each one was brought to life by Djordje Stojiljkovic. The Belgrade-based cinematographer and visual effects artist, who has previously worked on shorts, ad films, and documentaries, credits this to his vivid imagination and curiosity which he had since he was a child. “This ability to visualise has been a significant asset, especially while incorporating elements that aren't grounded in reality, like those found in sci-fi,” he explains, pointing out that director Nag Ashwin’s vision had provided a strong foundation for his work. “I focused on creating specific moods and atmospheres that reflect the characters' states of mind within their respective scenes. Each world had unique visual requirements. Lens choices and composition also played a crucial role in bringing these scenes to life,” he adds.



In this interview, he breaks down the visual narrative of the magnum opus, bringing a blend of mythology and science fiction to the screen, framing various characters, catering to Nag Ashwin’s vision and more...