Priyanka Chopra enjoys whale watching with daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is proving to be a supermom, balancing her demanding career with quality time for her family. The actress recently shared glimpses of her relaxing cruise vacation in Queensland with her daughter, Malti Marie, and mother, Madhu Chopra.

The actress looked radiant in a casual yet stylish ensemble of a purple shirt and pants layered over a black crop top. In the shared photos and reels, she’s seen carrying Malti while enjoying the scenic beauty of the sea.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the memorable experience on Instagram, writing, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. (heart and folded hands emojis). Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren! (heart and folded hands emojis).”