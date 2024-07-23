Priyanka Chopra enjoys whale watching with daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is proving to be a supermom, balancing her demanding career with quality time for her family. The actress recently shared glimpses of her relaxing cruise vacation in Queensland with her daughter, Malti Marie, and mother, Madhu Chopra.
The actress looked radiant in a casual yet stylish ensemble of a purple shirt and pants layered over a black crop top. In the shared photos and reels, she’s seen carrying Malti while enjoying the scenic beauty of the sea.
Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the memorable experience on Instagram, writing, “Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. (heart and folded hands emojis). Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren! (heart and folded hands emojis).”
The post garnered immense love and admiration from fans, with many commenting on Malti’s adorable presence and Priyanka's dedication as a mother. One fan remarked, “Malti gotta be the coolest, cutest and most stylish toddler ever.” Another playfully imagined Malti introducing herself as “Yeah, my mom is Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”
On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of Frank E Flowers’ The Bluff and Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.