Aditya Seal praises the diversity in the 'Khel Khel Mein' cast

Actor Aditya Seal, a rising star in the Bollywood landscape, has opened up about his exhilarating experience working on the much-anticipated film, Khel Khel Mein. This film boasts of a start-studded line-up including like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor, alongside the talented Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Pragya Jaiswal. The film delves into the complexities of friendship and relationships, unravelling over a pivotal night.

Aditya, known for his versatile performances, in films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Student of the Year 2 and others, expressed his awe at the film's diverse cast. "Such a unique thing to have happened that we have a cast that has such a diverse fan base between Ammy paaji and Pragya, we have gone all the way from north to down south. Such a unique mix of people yet we all bonded as one." he shared.

Highlighting the unique camaraderie on set, Aditya revealed that the cast often waited for each other to wrap up their scenes before leaving together. "This has never happened to me before, there is genuine love between all the actors and the crew involved," he emphasised. "Our unity lies in our diversity."