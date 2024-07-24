French Museum issues gold coins honouring Shah Rukh Khan

The Grevin Museum in Paris has honoured Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with a set of customised gold coins featuring his likeness. This recognition makes him the first Bollywood actor to receive such an honour at the esteemed wax museum, situated on the Grands Boulevards along the Seine River's right bank.

A paparazzi shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of the coin bearing SRK's image. Shah Rukh Khan has previously been immortalised with wax statues in various countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore, and Australia.

In the realm of cinema, SRK revitalised the struggling Hindi film industry in 2023 with back-to-back blockbusters such as Pathaan and Jawan. In Pathaan, he portrayed a titular spy, while in Jawan, he played a cop who doubles as a vigilante. Jawan also marked the Hindi debuts of director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara, and the film grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Currently, SRK is working on his upcoming film King, where he will be acting alongside his daughter Suhana, who made her debut in the streaming movie The Archies. Additionally, SRK has exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, passing the titular role to Ranveer Singh.