Nayanthara opens up about her healthy diet; says, ‘I eat with pleasure and without guilt’

Indian actress Nayanthara recently opened up about her journey to a healthier lifestyle, sharing insights into her diet and fitness regime with fans. In an Instagram post, she revealed how she overcame the challenges of maintaining a healthy body image in the demanding world of showbiz.

“A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body. I used to think a ‘diet’ meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy,” Nayanthara confessed.

However, she emphasised that her perspective has evolved. “Now, I know it’s not about counting calories; it’s about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix.”

The actress credited her nutritionist for helping her find the right balance. “Finding the right balance was tough until I met my incredible nutritionist,” she shared. With her guidance, Nayanthara has embraced a lifestyle centred around nourishing food and regular exercise.