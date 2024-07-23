Whatever I do, I do consistently: Suniel Shetty shares his secret to staying fit and fine

Last week, the bustling city of Mumbai played host to the launch event of Sbooch, a new kombucha brand, presented by actor Suniel Shetty. Apart from striking looks, his charming persona, and amazing acting and entrepreneurial skills, the actor also stands out for his remarkable dedication to health and wellness. Indulge had the opportunity to talk to him about his personal health regimen, comfort food and favourite drinks.

The first question to the 62-year-old Bollywood veteran was, "What is Suniel Shetty’s personal health regimen?" to which he assertively said, "Consistency. Whatever I do, I do consistently. I think I have been living a healthy lifestyle since the day I realised what good health meant. And I consistently do that." It was clear that for Suniel, the key to good health lies in unwavering commitment to one's routine.

However, a healthy lifestyle includes a good diet. Naturally, we got curious about the food that always finds its way to Suniel’s plate. On being asked about it, without hesitation, he answered, "Brown rice from Mangalore." This humble grain is not just a staple in his diet but also his favourite comfort food. "That is my comfort food because it goes with any curries, goes with any vegetables." Nostalgia in his voice was palpable as he reminisced about his childhood, "I have grown up in the rice fields, I would say. Rice is our staple food."