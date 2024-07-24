Hina Khan shares picture with beau, calls him her 'strength' in difficult times

Actress Hina Khan, who is known for her work in television, has been documenting her journey after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with her partner Rocky Jaiswal. The two have been dating since 2014.

The picture shows the couple inside a fashion outlet as they both donned black. Hina expressed her gratitude towards him for being with her through the difficult phase of her life.

She called Rocky her strength and wrote, "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength.”