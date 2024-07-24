Snoop Dogg to carry the Olympic torch through final stages during the opening ceremony in Paris

Snoop’s Olympic adventure extends beyond the torch relay. He will be joining a media organisation’s Olympics team as a correspondent, providing coverage from the ground in Paris. The rapper expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.”

Known for his larger-than-life personality, Snoop promises to bring his unique style to the Olympics. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix,” he said. “It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever.”

As the world anticipates the opening ceremony, Snoop’s involvement adds an exciting and unexpected element to the Paris Olympics.