Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda spotted dining with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya in Mumbai

Actress Suhana Khan, who will next be seen with her father and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King, stepped out for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend and her debut film The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda in the city.

The two were joined by Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda, and his uncle Abhishek Bachchan. A video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram shows all of them exiting a building and getting inside a car as it rained.

All of them were dressed for the occasion. While Suhana opted for a floral dress and heels, Agastya wore a black T-shirt, denim pants and sneakers. Navya donned a pink shirt, denim pants and slip-ons. Abhishek was seen in a casual black sweatshirt, trousers and white shoes.