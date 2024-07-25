A musical adventure

Music producer, composer, and singer Abhijit Vaghani has recently released a romantic number, Manzoor. This time around, he explores the uncertainties of life with a touch of romance. The song depicts the protagonist’s determination to fulfill all his wishes before he passes away, battling a terminal illness. The romantic single also features Aditi Negi as the leading lady.

The music video was shot against the scenic backdrop of Manali, transporting the audience into nature’s lap. Abhijit tells us, “We had shot some videos where I am seen enjoying bungee jumping for the first time. And given its scenic background, I decided to keep my experiences at Manali as the visual focus of my music video.”

The adventure sports showcased in the song enhanced the video’s visual appeal. “As an adventure enthusiast, I want to try every sport. I have tried skydiving, paragliding, and parasailing.”