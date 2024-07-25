Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari rekindle on-screen magic for the romantic song ‘Tu’

Bollywood’s beloved on-screen couple, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, are set to enthrall audiences once again. The duo, known for their sizzling chemistry in films like Doodh Ka Karz and Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, are reuniting after three decades for a new romantic song titled Tu.

The announcement, made by T-Series on social media, sent fans into a frenzy. The teaser promises a nostalgic yet contemporary musical treat. While details about the song are still under wraps, the mere hint of their collaboration has ignited excitement among fans.

Neelam Kothari, a reigning star of the 80s and 90s, continues to enjoy a strong fan following. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of the action-packed Singham Again. As both actors embark on new projects, their reunion for Tu adds an extra dose of anticipation for their fans.