Janhvi Kapoor bounces back post hospitalisation; shares transformation video on social media

Janhvi Kapoor is back on her feet and ready to conquer the world, just days after being discharged from the hospital due to severe food poisoning. The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning transformation video, showcasing her resilience and determination.
In the video, Janhvi goes from hospital mode to glam goddess in a matter of moments. Starting in her pyjamas with no makeup, she transitions into a stylish blue outfit, complete with a glam look and sunglasses. The upbeat track Shaukan from her upcoming film Ulajh provides the perfect energetic backdrop.
“This babe was in the hosp 3 days ago (face with thermometer emoji). Aur aaj (And today)? Poora ka poora (lion emoji) kha jayegi (drooling face and two hearts emojis),” Janhvi captioned the post, playfully expressing her newfound strength.
Ulajh, slated for release on August 2, has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing trailer. The film follows Janhvi’s character, Suhana, a young diplomat navigating a complex and dangerous mission.
Earlier, the actress had opened up about her hospitalisation, stating, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. Suddenly, a couple of hours before I was to board my flight to Hyderabad, I felt completely handicapped and paralyzed. I wasn't being able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak walk or even eat. And so I really think it was a recalibration that I needed. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital."
"So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant," she added.