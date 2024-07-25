Janhvi Kapoor bounces back post hospitalisation; shares transformation video on social media

Ulajh, slated for release on August 2, has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing trailer. The film follows Janhvi’s character, Suhana, a young diplomat navigating a complex and dangerous mission.

Earlier, the actress had opened up about her hospitalisation, stating, "Apparently, my liver enzymes and my liver profile were way off, which gave doctors a lot of reason to panic. Suddenly, a couple of hours before I was to board my flight to Hyderabad, I felt completely handicapped and paralyzed. I wasn't being able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak walk or even eat. And so I really think it was a recalibration that I needed. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital."

"So for three days, essentially, I was just at the hospital and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary because I don't know when you feel like you're on a hamster wheel and you're covering a lot of ground and you're feeling really invincible and triumphant," she added.