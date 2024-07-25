Jennifer Lopez throws lavish Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in extravagant style with a Bridgerton-themed bash, capturing the essence of the popular Netflix series in a lavish party held on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York.

Sharing a captivating video montage on Instagram, Lopez transported her guests and followers to a 19th-century English ballroom with orchestral accompaniment, showcasing moments of dance, music, and elegance reminiscent of the period drama.

The montage, set to dramatic orchestral music, featured Lopez enjoying the festivities alongside her guests, who were dressed in period-appropriate attire. The video culminated in a momentous scene where Lopez was seen blowing out candles on a cake amidst a backdrop of sparkling lights.

Lopez, known for her flair for grand celebrations, captioned the video with a nod to 'Bridgerton': "Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all."