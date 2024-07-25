Jennifer Lopez throws lavish Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in extravagant style with a Bridgerton-themed bash, capturing the essence of the popular Netflix series in a lavish party held on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York.
Sharing a captivating video montage on Instagram, Lopez transported her guests and followers to a 19th-century English ballroom with orchestral accompaniment, showcasing moments of dance, music, and elegance reminiscent of the period drama.
The montage, set to dramatic orchestral music, featured Lopez enjoying the festivities alongside her guests, who were dressed in period-appropriate attire. The video culminated in a momentous scene where Lopez was seen blowing out candles on a cake amidst a backdrop of sparkling lights.
Lopez, known for her flair for grand celebrations, captioned the video with a nod to 'Bridgerton': "Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all."
Among the attendees was Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who arrived at the event with friends, adding to the charm of the historical-themed affair.
Notably absent from the festivities was Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, as the couple has spent much of the summer on opposite coasts. Despite their physical distance, Lopez has been enjoying her time in the Hamptons, occasionally accompanied by Affleck's daughter Violet. The trio was recently seen bonding over a leisurely day in Southampton, engaging in activities such as biking, shopping, and dining together.
While Lopez and Affleck missed celebrating their second wedding anniversary together on July 16, Lopez's birthday party provided a glamorous diversion, encapsulating the romance and opulence of a bygone era.