4 times Janhvi Kapoor’s hook steps got us grooving

Janhvi Kapoor is in the news again as her latest movie Ulajh is all set to be released on August 2. As the lastest high energy number Shaukan is already turning the heat up on the dance floor, here’s a recap of some of the best songs of her career so far which compelled the audience to get up from the seats and shake a leg.
Starting with the latest first, the actor takes centre-stage in the just-released song Shaukan from Ulajh. She dazzles in the beautiful outfit and embodies a flirtacious and playful mood. The song is already picking up the music charts and is expected to be one of the biggest party hits of the year.
Another electrifying song from her movie Roohi, Nadiyon Paar had infectious energy and created a sensation when it was released. The soundtrack had the actor dazzle the screen in a golden outfit which complemented her moves and beauty, both.
Panghat, another masterpiece from Roohi showcased Janhvi's versatility. She was seen in a red and black outfit with different make-up portraying her simple innocent side and a darker layer to it. The choreography had the ability to make her look both glamorous and enigmatic at the same time.
From her debut movie, Dhadak, this dance number featuring her and Ishan Khatter introduced Janhvi as one of the emerging actors of the newer generation. The sound and the dance steps in this cherised track brought a new kind of freshness to the silver screens.