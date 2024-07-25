Nita Ambani secures second term as IOC Member, steals the show in an elegant Chanel blazer

Just days before the grand spectacle of the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a significant announcement: Nita Ambani has been unanimously re-elected as the IOC member from India. This resounding endorsement, reflecting a perfect 100 per cent vote count, marks a pivotal moment for India on the global stage.

Overwhelmed by the support, Nita expressed her deep gratitude. “I am profoundly honoured by the renewed faith and trust bestowed upon me by President Bach and my IOC colleagues,” she was quoted as saying. “This is not just a personal milestone but a testament to India's growing stature in the world of sports.” Her vision for the future is equally inspiring. “I share this joy with every Indian and am committed to fortifying the Olympic movement both at home and internationally,” she added.