This viral dance video on ‘Tauba Tauba’ grabs Vicky Kaushal’s attention and millions of views

A quick dance video by one Rupali Sing on Instagram shows her syncing steps to Vicky Kaushal's latest chartbuster Tauba Tauba, from Bad Newz with her children. The clip has gone viral on Instagram with over 58 million views. The sari-clad video creator shared the super-short clip where she can be seen acing the hook steps of Tauba Tauba with so much ease, with her kids trying to match her steps.

The video left Vicky impressed and the actor reacted with a simple, “Wow!”. Appreciation for the video has also come from Bosco Martis, who had choreographed the song for the movie and Tahira Kashyap left heart emojis on the post. "Mumbai ka Dancing Cop" Amol Kamble also wrote: “Kya baat hai!”

The video has touched multiple social media users. A user wrote, "This is the best one so far; I said wow on your every move." To some, dancing bare-footed in a saree is not easy and this person just could not stop admiring Rupali for her skill.

Vicky Kaushal's latest track from Bad Newz, featuring Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Vicky, is currently among the top trends on Instagram as well as YouTube. The movie was released on July 19, and the electrifying beats of the song along with iconic moves have stolen hearts ever since.

Rupali's 'pawri' dance has gathered massive support from celebrities across the spectrum with brands passionate to join in on all the fun. The magic of Tauba Tauba is undoubtedly irreplaceable.

(Written by Simran Tripathy)