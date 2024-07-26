Check out glimpses from Iulia Vantur’s star-studded birthday bash ft. Salman Khan, Himesh Reshammiya and others

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan threw a lavish birthday party for his rumoured girlfriend, singer Iulia Vantur, at his residence in Mumbai. The star-studded affair was attended by a host of celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Mika Singh, and music composers Sajid and Himesh Reshammiya.

Several guests took to social media to share glimpses of the glamorous event. Singer Mika Singh posted an Instagram Reel featuring a heartwarming moment between him and Salman, accompanied by a caption expressing his gratitude for the ‘amazing time’ spent with the actor. He extended birthday wishes to Iulia, praying for her happiness and success.

Himesh also shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of the party. Salman’s affectionate gesture of giving him a peck on the cheek was captured on camera, along with selfies and group photos with other guests.