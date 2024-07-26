Deepika Padukone turns down 'White Lotus 3', not to resume work anytime soon

Actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly turned down an offer to star in the third season of the acclaimed international series The White Lotus. According to news reports, Deepika, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has decided to step away from the limelight to focus on her impending motherhood.

Sources close to the actress revealed that Deepika is dedicated to being a hands-on mother, opting to care for her child without the aid of nannies. "Deepika loves children and bonds with them instinctively. She will be a 100% hands-on mother," said an insider. The source also mentioned that Deepika would likely not allow Ranveer to share in parental duties, emphasising her commitment to her new role as a mother.

The actress, who announced her pregnancy in February 2024, has made limited public appearances since. She was last seen promoting her film Kalki 2898 AD and attending the Ambani wedding. Despite the success of Kalki 2898 AD and her upcoming role in Singham Again, the actress has decided to put her career on hold.