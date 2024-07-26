Nirdigantha is training and polishing theatre artistes to be more relevant — Indulge interviews Prakash Raj to find out more

Let’s start from the very beginning, tell me everything about Nirdigantha, how did the whole idea come about?

I always wanted to come back to theatre but always wondered how to do it properly. I began my journey here and then moved into so many other things. The question always plagued me — do I come back as an actor or do I start a theatre group? Then I realised my relevance is more important. Coming back as an actor was not relevant to me anymore. I realised, what the country needs is an incubator. An incubator to focus on youngsters and help them reach their full potential. So many youngsters who finish diplomas and degrees find themselves without any purpose. I wanted to create a space where one could feel comfortable to fail. A place, a space where you can unlearn, experiment, create. That’s the idea behind this incubator we now call Nirdigantha.

So, the space is tucked away in rural Srirangapattana, a short ride from Mysuru, but still quite the distance from an urban area — was this intentional?

From the very beginning, I knew this space also had to be cut off from urban spaces. You need that aloofness and a space that is silent, a space among nature for real learning.