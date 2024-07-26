Shekhar Kapur reflects on filmmaking’s lost innocence and hopes for authenticity in 'Masoom - The Next Generation'

Shekhar Kapur recently took to Instagram to reflect on the evolution of filmmaking, particularly as he prepares to develop Masoom - The Next Generation. He shared a nostalgic post featuring a throwback photo of Jugal Hansraj from his acclaimed debut film, Masoom.

In his message, Shekhar pondered, "Has the essence of filmmaking shifted away from its original purity? When I made Masoom, I was completely inexperienced—I hadn't studied film, trained, or worked as an assistant. At that time, no one questioned my methods except for my editors and creative team. The film was born out of sheer instinct and emotional storytelling, infused with the same innocence reflected in Jugal Hansraj’s role."

He continued, "Creating a film is about discovering emotional truths during its formation. It's not a mechanical process; it’s an art born from genuine emotion and the combined experiences of everyone involved—the actors, the director. Films that endure and still move audiences across generations are those crafted with humility and an acceptance of not having all the answers. It’s this heartfelt approach that leads to timeless cinema."