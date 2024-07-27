Kartik Aaryan cheers for Indian Olympians: 'Give your best and make us proud'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has thrown his support behind India’s Olympic contingent as they compete in the Paris 2024 Games. The actor, fresh from portraying India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the biopic Chandu Champion, took to Instagram to share his well wishes.
Alongside a still from the film where he's seen proudly holding a medal, Kartik wrote, "Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honour. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud."
The post resonated with fans, with many expressing their pride in India's athletes and excitement for the upcoming games. With a record-breaking 117 athletes participating across 16 sports, India is aiming to surpass the historic medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics.
Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is a biographical sports drama that tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar. The film has been widely praised for its portrayal of the athlete's journey.
Kartik Aaryan, known for his roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.