Kartik Aaryan cheers for Indian Olympians: 'Give your best and make us proud'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has thrown his support behind India’s Olympic contingent as they compete in the Paris 2024 Games. The actor, fresh from portraying India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the biopic Chandu Champion, took to Instagram to share his well wishes.

Alongside a still from the film where he's seen proudly holding a medal, Kartik wrote, "Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honour. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud."