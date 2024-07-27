Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie creates a unique Indo-Italian fusion dish

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently shared a delightful glimpse into her daughter Malti Marie’s world, revealing the little one’s unique culinary invention. The toddler has apparently combined the best of both worlds, creating an Indo-Italian fusion dish: mortadella and roti.

The proud mother took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Malti Marie, sporting a white floral T-shirt, happily holding a roti wrapped around a slice of mortadella. Priyanka captioned the post with “Mortadella and roti,” followed by Indian and Italian flag emojis, showcasing her amusement and pride at her daughter’s creativity.

Apart from sharing this heartwarming moment, Priyanka also gave fans a sneak peek into her busy life, posting a picture of an Australian snack she admired and a behind-the-scenes video from her ongoing project.