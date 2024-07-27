Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela attend Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela added a touch of Indian glamour to the Paris Olympics, attending the opening ceremony in style. The couple embraced the Parisian spirit, braving the rain and soaking up the festive atmosphere.
Ram shared a glimpse of his Olympic experience on Instagram, posting a photo of himself at the event with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a black T-shirt, brown jacket, and white hat.
Upasana, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcased her chic style with an all-white ensemble, consisting of a crop top, shrug, and skirt. She shared a video of herself exploring the Olympic venue, capturing the vibrant energy of the event. The couple’s love for travel and adventure was evident as they immersed themselves in the Parisian experience.
Ram’s parents, Chiranjeevi, and Surekha also joined the family in Paris, adding to the star power of the Indian contingent. The couple was spotted exploring the city, with Chiranjeevi sporting a stylish all-black outfit and Surekha opting for a chic black sari.
The family’s presence at the Paris Olympics has generated significant buzz on social media, with fans eagerly following their adventures. The couple’s ability to effortlessly blend into the international crowd while maintaining their distinct style has garnered praise and admiration.