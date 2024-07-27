Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela attend Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela added a touch of Indian glamour to the Paris Olympics, attending the opening ceremony in style. The couple embraced the Parisian spirit, braving the rain and soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Ram shared a glimpse of his Olympic experience on Instagram, posting a photo of himself at the event with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. The actor opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a black T-shirt, brown jacket, and white hat.