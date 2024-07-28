Nita Ambani stuns in a pink hand-embroidered sari by Manish Malhotra at India House inauguration during Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani once again stole the limelight, this time at the grand inauguration of India House during the Paris Olympics 2024. Fresh from her dazzling appearance at the Anant-Radhika wedding, the fashion icon continued her sartorial reign with a breathtaking ensemble.
Known for her unwavering love for saris, Nita made a striking statement in a custom-made lotus pink masterpiece. The ethereal hue was complemented by intricate sozni Kalamkari hand embroidery, showcasing India’s rich artistic heritage.
Master couturier Manish Malhotra, renowned for his exquisite creations, was the visionary behind this breathtaking ensemble. Draped with unparalleled grace, the sari was a testament to Nita’s timeless elegance. The matching half-sleeved blouse perfectly accentuated the saree's intricate details.
Nita completed her regal look with a lavish array of jewels. A multi-layered pearl necklace, oversized jhumka earrings, a dazzling diamond ring, and a pearl bracelet exuded opulence. Her beauty was enhanced by smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, and a touch of glossy pink lipstick. Soft curls framed her face, adding a touch of romanticism to the overall ensemble.
Nita’s appearances at the Paris Olympics are nothing short of a fashion spectacle.