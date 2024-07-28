Nita Ambani stuns in a pink hand-embroidered sari by Manish Malhotra at India House inauguration during Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani once again stole the limelight, this time at the grand inauguration of India House during the Paris Olympics 2024. Fresh from her dazzling appearance at the Anant-Radhika wedding, the fashion icon continued her sartorial reign with a breathtaking ensemble.

Known for her unwavering love for saris, Nita made a striking statement in a custom-made lotus pink masterpiece. The ethereal hue was complemented by intricate sozni Kalamkari hand embroidery, showcasing India’s rich artistic heritage.