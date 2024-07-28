Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate 10 years of their engagement in Paris, the city where it happened

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu embarked on a heartwarming trip down memory lane, returning to Paris, the city that holds a special place in their hearts. This wasn’t just any European jaunt; it was a nostalgic visit marking the 10th anniversary of their engagement in the ‘City of Love’.
Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a collection of snapshots capturing their Parisian adventure. The first picture displayed a playfully coordinated look - Soha in a white overcoat and Kunal in a matching white t-shirt, both beaming against the backdrop of a charming Parisian street. Another image showcased a warm embrace, solidifying the couple's enduring love.
Their daughter, Inaaya, also joined in the Parisian fun, adorably lighting a candle in a church, adding a touch of familial sweetness to the photos. Soha even included a solo shot, channelling pure Parisian chic in a head-to-toe white ensemble, standing tall in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Soha’s accompanying caption was filled with affection and a touch of humour. “Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris and this city will always have my heart (and my toothbrush which I left behind at the hotel).”
Their love story blossomed on the sets of their debut film together, Umesh Shukla’s 2009 comedy Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They continued to share the screen in subsequent films, solidifying their on-screen chemistry. In 2014, Soha announced their engagement with a heartfelt Instagram post, declaring, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world, and I said yes.”
The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in 2015, attended by Soha’s family, including her mother Sharmila Tagore, and close friends.