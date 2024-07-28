Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate 10 years of their engagement in Paris, the city where it happened

Their love story blossomed on the sets of their debut film together, Umesh Shukla’s 2009 comedy Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They continued to share the screen in subsequent films, solidifying their on-screen chemistry. In 2014, Soha announced their engagement with a heartfelt Instagram post, declaring, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world, and I said yes.”

The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in 2015, attended by Soha’s family, including her mother Sharmila Tagore, and close friends.