Pooja Batra ready for Bollywood comeback

Former Miss India and renowned actress Pooja Batra has expressed her desire to return to the silver screen. The actress, currently based in the US, is actively looking for suitable opportunities to make a grand comeback and reconnect with her fans.

Pooja Batra showered praise on singer Poonam Jha's latest track, Nashe Mein High, calling it a vibrant and catchy anthem. The actress expressed her confidence in the song becoming a party favorite. The 48-year-old actress also encouraged her fans to pursue their passions with unwavering determination, regardless of age.

The actress wrote on her social media handle, “Congratulations to Poonam and her team for creating a vibrant, foot-tapping anthem that I’m certain will be a party favourite all year. A message I want to convey to all my fans is, ‘Embrace your passions and work towards your dreams, because it is all that matters ultimately!’”

With a career spanning over two decades, Pooja has starred in numerous hits like Virasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2021 action thriller Squad, which was directed by Nilesh Sahay.